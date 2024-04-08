Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Has $227,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOOV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 48,293 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,477.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 642,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,507,000 after buying an additional 632,555 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,747,000 after buying an additional 16,616 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VOOV stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.94. The company had a trading volume of 41,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,963. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.37 and a one year high of $180.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.11 and a 200-day moving average of $163.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

