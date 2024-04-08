Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Has $372,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 46.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,909,000 after buying an additional 22,774 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,684,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 89.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 137,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,221,000 after buying an additional 64,912 shares during the period. Finally, NatWest Group plc boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 8,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total value of $3,418,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at $60,819,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,310 shares of company stock valued at $32,840,567 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,255.18.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AVGO traded down $8.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,330.70. The stock had a trading volume of 830,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,051. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,289.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,088.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $616.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

