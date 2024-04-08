Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Invests $47,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Hershey by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hershey by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $296,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,961,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,414 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.48.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.55. 548,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.94. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

