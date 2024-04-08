Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 39,644 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,836,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,131,531. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.78. The company has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

