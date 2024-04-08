Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in CPI Card Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CPI Card Group by 10,223.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

PMTS stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,458. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65. CPI Card Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.94.

CPI Card Group ( NASDAQ:PMTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.70 million. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 39.59% and a net margin of 5.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CPI Card Group Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

PMTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on CPI Card Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CPI Card Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

