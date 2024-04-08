Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Sells 204 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,796,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after buying an additional 1,483,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its position in Constellation Brands by 288.9% during the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,914,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.11.

Shares of STZ traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $266.87. The stock had a trading volume of 365,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.81 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

