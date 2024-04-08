Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Sells 43 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,503 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 1.8% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 892.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.97.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $302.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,626,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.31 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.40 and its 200-day moving average is $256.46. The firm has a market cap of $293.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $3,963,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,836,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,068,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total value of $7,386,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $3,963,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,836,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,068,503.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 888,175 shares of company stock valued at $255,782,096. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

