Truist Financial Boosts Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $85.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTDR. Raymond James reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Matador Resources stock opened at $69.97 on Friday. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 3.32.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after buying an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Matador Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,101,000 after buying an additional 377,853 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Matador Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,552,000 after buying an additional 135,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Matador Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,028,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,083,000 after buying an additional 87,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

