Truist Financial Cuts Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Price Target to $19.00

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRGY. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Crescent Energy from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CRGY

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CRGY opened at $11.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.24.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $657.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.12 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 13.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Insider Transactions at Crescent Energy

In related news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRGY. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Crescent Energy by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven regions, including the Eagle Ford, Marcellus, Utica, and Rockies in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.