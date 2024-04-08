Truist Financial Cuts Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Price Target to $19.00

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRGY. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Crescent Energy from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.
Crescent Energy Stock Performance
Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $657.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.12 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 13.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.
Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is 37.21%.
Insider Transactions at Crescent Energy
In related news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRGY. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Crescent Energy by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Energy Company Profile
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven regions, including the Eagle Ford, Marcellus, Utica, and Rockies in the United States.
