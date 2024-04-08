Truist Financial Increases Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $65.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TPX. Loop Capital raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.71.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPX

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE TPX opened at $53.70 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $57.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 32,989 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.