Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Tsakos Energy Navigation

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $778.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.77. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,749,000 after buying an additional 495,349 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 430,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 271,733 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 371,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 174,231 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 156,989 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter worth about $2,942,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

