Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.84

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 482412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Up 1.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKC. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 54,076.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

Featured Stories

