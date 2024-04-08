U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.65.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.98. 3,058,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,745,510. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.27. The company has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

