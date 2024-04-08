Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Increased by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 1.5% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.03. 22,845,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,113,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.72, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.90 and a 200 day moving average of $61.65. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $82.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

