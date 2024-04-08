Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $95.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.62% from the stock’s current price.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.78.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.03. 22,856,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,113,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.65. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

