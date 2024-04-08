UBS Group Cuts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $335.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $340.00 to $335.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $320.77.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $266.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.77.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,191,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.