UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

UDR has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. UDR has a payout ratio of 365.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect UDR to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

UDR Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $36.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. UDR has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $44.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 5.2% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

