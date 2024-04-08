UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock Position Raised by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 357.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,378,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,450,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,095,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,896 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after acquiring an additional 348,158 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 716.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,561,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,701,000 after acquiring an additional 102,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $572,302.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,328 shares in the company, valued at $41,437,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on UFPI. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $118.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.49. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $128.65.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

