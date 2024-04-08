UMA 24-Hour Volume Tops $10.97 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, UMA has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One UMA token can now be bought for approximately $3.98 or 0.00005561 BTC on exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $314.04 million and $10.97 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 118,621,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,917,326 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

