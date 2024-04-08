United Capital Management of KS Inc. Acquires 1,310 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $550,935,000 after buying an additional 3,714,069 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.52.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.47. The stock had a trading volume of 28,956,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,470,063. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.89 billion, a PE ratio of 328.33, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

