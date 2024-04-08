United Capital Management of KS Inc. Buys 940 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 12,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TFC traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.84. 2,622,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,601,247. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average of $33.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

