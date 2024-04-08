United Capital Management of KS Inc. Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 2.2% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $9.22 on Monday, reaching $774.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,048. The company has a market capitalization of $736.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $363.04 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $750.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $646.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total value of $7,827,700.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,123,716,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 180,667 shares of company stock valued at $116,186,189 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.