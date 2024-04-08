United Capital Management of KS Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.8% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $241.67. The company had a trading volume of 731,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,631. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The company has a market capitalization of $138.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.01.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

