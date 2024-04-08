United Capital Management of KS Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 387.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 14.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $77.81. 132,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,271. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.10. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $78.81. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Cuts Dividend

Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

