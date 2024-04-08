United Capital Management of KS Inc. Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 2.7% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,850,000 after buying an additional 434,057 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $552,651,000 after acquiring an additional 121,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

VLO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,123. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.19 and its 200-day moving average is $137.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.93.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

