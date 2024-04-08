United Capital Management of KS Inc. Raises Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer comprises about 3.4% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Super Micro Computer worth $11,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded down $33.52 on Monday, reaching $914.50. 2,898,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,410,569. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $898.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.28. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.19 and a 1-year high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SMCI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $865.23.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

