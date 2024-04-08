United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 105 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $5.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $630.20. 1,242,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,364,469. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $315.62 and a one year high of $639.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $595.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.15.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

