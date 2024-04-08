United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 488 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up approximately 1.7% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $218.78. The company had a trading volume of 935,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $221.11. The firm has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.29.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.