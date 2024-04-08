United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Sets New 12-Month High at $308.00

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $308.00 and last traded at $306.30, with a volume of 14274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $305.00.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.80.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.66%.

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total value of $1,550,175.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,202,784.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total transaction of $1,550,175.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,202,784.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.02, for a total transaction of $124,265.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,996.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USLM. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1,654.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after buying an additional 43,123 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,209,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 370,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,604,000 after buying an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,687,000 after buying an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 134.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

