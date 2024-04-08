Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives $15.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTI. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $14.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.70 million, a PE ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $131,395.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 8.3% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

