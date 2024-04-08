Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.88

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 5262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Unrivaled Brands Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $643.25 million, a PE ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.70.

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile

Unrivaled Brands, Inc cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp.

