Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.55.

UPWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

UPWK stock opened at $11.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 170.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15. Upwork has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $16.36.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.43 million. Upwork had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Upwork will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,831,978.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,567 shares of company stock valued at $853,087. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Upwork by 575.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

