UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on UroGen Pharma from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

UroGen Pharma Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of UroGen Pharma stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. UroGen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $318.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 4,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $78,589.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,824 shares in the company, valued at $296,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $306,829. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in UroGen Pharma by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in UroGen Pharma by 2,782.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Featured Stories

