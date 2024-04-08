USDX [Kava] Hits Market Cap of $98.09 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001224 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $98.09 million and $305,553.32 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71,821.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $682.75 or 0.00950621 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00047969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.67 or 0.00138774 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00014991 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000322 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.8778269 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $299,965.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.