Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Trimmed by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:VLO traded down $2.50 on Monday, reaching $180.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,534,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,373. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.26.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on VLO. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.93.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

