Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,534,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,373. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.26. The company has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.93.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

