Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $184.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $171.00 to $184.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered Valero Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.62.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $183.39 on Thursday. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 17.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Valero Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

