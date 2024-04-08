Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $3.37 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,187 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 158,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,146,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,605,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $48.23. The stock had a trading volume of 297,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,453. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.50. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.