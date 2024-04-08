Valley National Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,261 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.00. 2,085,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,013,953. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.81.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1279 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

