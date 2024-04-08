Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 58,808 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,808 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 2.9% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 0.07% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $18,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock remained flat at $60.41 on Monday. 308,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,576. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $61.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $54.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

