Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 335 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,341,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,476,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $655.00.

KLA Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $683.30. The stock had a trading volume of 176,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,592. The business’s 50 day moving average is $670.74 and its 200-day moving average is $579.04. The company has a market cap of $92.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $729.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

