Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 909 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.26 on Monday, hitting $266.89. 255,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,429. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.81 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.60.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.11.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

