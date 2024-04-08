Valley National Advisers Inc. Takes $1.77 Million Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 0.09% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

JQUA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.13. 82,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,029. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.65. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $53.03.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

