Valley National Advisers Inc. Trims Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.4% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $453.40. The company had a trading volume of 266,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,673. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

