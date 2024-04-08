VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:MOAT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.63. The company had a trading volume of 731,922 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

