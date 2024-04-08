VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Stock Position Raised by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 0.7% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 37,256 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 416.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 22,624 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $87.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.71.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

