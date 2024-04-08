Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,621,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,637 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,416,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after purchasing an additional 497,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.49. The company had a trading volume of 552,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.03 and a 200-day moving average of $168.19. The company has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.