Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 155.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,983 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 7.5% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $67,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,867.9% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 31,966 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $179.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,122. The company has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $183.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.