Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Lessened by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,106. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.19. The company has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

