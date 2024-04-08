Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VXF. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $172.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,746. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.43. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $176.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

